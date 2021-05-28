Fremont County reaches milestone in helping homeless vets

FREMONT COUNTY — Fremont County has reached a milestone in helping the homeless.

A celebration was held Thursday as the county is the first in the state to reach functional zero for veteran homelessness through work with the non-profit, "Built for Zero."

This means that the county has three or fewer veterans who are homeless.

"Some of them just needed help to get into a place. So maybe they needed the first month's deposit or rent, so we were able to provide assistance with that. Some of them didn't need any financial assistance at all, what they needed was to find an apartment or a place to rent," DeeDee Clement with Loaves and Fishes Ministries said.

Groups hope to find those three remaining homeless veterans homes within the next 60 days.