Freemont County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect linked to killing couple found in Phantom Canyon last July

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect Monday, March 6th linked to the killing of a couple found in Phantom Canyon in July of 2022.

The bodies of Morgan and Shawn Apple of Harrisburg, Arkansas were discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area on July 16th, 2022.

Through ballistic and forensic evidence the Fremont County Sheriff's Office linked Apple's death to the suicide of 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris in Canon City, Colorado which occurred on July 17th, 2022.

The sheriff's office linked Jeffery Michael Harris to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple with the ballistic, forensic, and digital media evidence found at the scene of his death.

