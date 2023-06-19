'Freedom for all,' Juneteenth a day of celebration for a few Black business owners

COLORADO SPRINGS— Juneteenth is a Federal holiday, which means a lot of people have the day off.

One Black business owner said she hope the holiday gives people time to learn about the day's significance.

LUXE Daiquiri Lounge is one of dozens of Black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs. Owner, Latrina Ollie said Juneteenth is a day of celebration.

"Juneteenth to me means freedom, freedom for all," said Ollie.

She said she didn't let fear of racial barriers stop her from opening up her business a few months ago.

"You're seeing more of a shift in people supporting Black-owned businesses here in the Springs and I think it's awesome," said Ollie.

"If Black people don't do well in Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs doesn't do well," said the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rodney Gullatte Jr.

Gullatte Jr. said there are about 45 Black-owned businesses within the Chamber.

"I believe that Colorado Springs is a great place for somebody to come start a business, a Black-owned business can start here, you got support," said

Ollie said she's thankful to the community for welcoming and supporting local Black-owned businesses.

"It took a lot of people to get us here to the point that we're at and the fight still doesn't stop," said Ollie.

They said they encourage people to support not only on Juneteenth but also every other day of the year. Here is a list of businesses within the Chamber.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.