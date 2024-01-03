Free youth sports registration now available for 1300 children, for Spring and Summer programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The registration portal for the Colorado Springs Youth Sports Program is now available.

As previously reported, the City of Colorado Springs expanded its no-fee registration program to 1300 children in 2023. The city plans to maintain this through 2024.

The following sports programs have free registration available but are first come first serve:

Soccer

400 Spots for Fall Registration 400 Spots for Summer Registration

T-Ball

300 Spots Available

Baseball & Softball

200 Spots Available



The program was created by Olympic City USA as a way to encourage community growth, youth activity, and health.

“We believe that every child should have access to organized sports regardless of their financial situation,” said Will Davis, Colorado Springs Youth Sports Program Administrator. “Youth sports not only promote physical activity but also teach important life lessons. 2024 is an Olympic and Paralympic Games year, and we are thrilled to infuse the Olympic and Paralympic values of excellence, friendship, respect, courage, determination, inspiration, and equality through all our programming. These values are essential in the world of sports and beyond.”

The program is also looking for adults who are looking to help as volunteer coaches as a way to engage with their community. The city says no coaching experience is necessary and training will be provided to all volunteers.

