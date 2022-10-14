Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Free trees for Colorado Springs families

Colorado Springs
Linda Michel
Sunny views on this Sunday of Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs
Posted at 5:27 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 07:27:58-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.

If ordered, you can get a one-gallon, potted tree shipped directly to your door.

There are a variety of trees to choose from.

Having trees around your home not only helps reduce the amount of energy a home requires, but also increases property value.

If you would like a tree, click here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA