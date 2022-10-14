Free trees for Colorado Springs families

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.

If ordered, you can get a one-gallon, potted tree shipped directly to your door.

There are a variety of trees to choose from.

Having trees around your home not only helps reduce the amount of energy a home requires, but also increases property value.

If you would like a tree, click here.

