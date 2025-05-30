Free trash drop-off event aims to keep Pueblo cleaner this Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo residents will have an opportunity to dispose of large trash items for free this weekend as part of an effort to keep the city clean and prevent illegal dumping.

The event will be held Saturday at two locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — one at the CSU Pueblo campus and another at the State Fairgrounds. As well as a third location for yard waste only at 1595 Stockyard Road.

If you are headed to the CSU Pueblo Campus drop-off location, you are asked to enter using Troy Avenue and Rawlings Boulevard near the Thunderbowl parking lot. If headed to the Colorado State Fairgrounds, you are asked to head through Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue and Gate 9 on Beulah Avenue.

City of Pueblo

"It gives them a chance to get rid of items for free again, and we think this is an important part of keeping things out of the right away, giving folks an opportunity to get rid of these things at a very affordable rate, which is free," an official said.

Acceptable items include carpet, furniture, mattresses, and used tires (5 per household).

The event will not accept liquids, hazardous waste, or construction debris.

One thing to note is that the City is asking that there be only one truckload of junk per household. No commercial vehicles, trailer trucks, or rented moving vehicles will be allowed.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

