Free trash disposal and dumping event in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Illegal dumping has been a problem in Pueblo and the City government hopes an event this weekend can help get trash where it belongs.

On Saturday, May 21 people can dump their trash at CSU Pueblo in the Thunderbird Parking lot or at the State Fairgrounds. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each household is only allowed to bring one pickup truckload of garbage. The event will also accept large items like furniture, mattresses, and carpets.

<across the city we have areas that suffer from litter and trash disposal issues just want to make sure we are getting those public areas cleaned up present a good face for the community >

Items not allowed include:



Industrial or commercial waste items, concrete, cement or rocks.

Hazardous materials (paints, chemicals, thinners, lawncare, etc.)

Appliances using freon (fridges, freezers, air conditioners, etc.)

e-Waste (T.V.s, computers, electronics)



You must be a resident of Pueblo to be able to participate, to register click here.

