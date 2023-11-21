Free Thanksgiving meals for those in need across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The holidays can be tough for some and if you or your family are looking for ways to offer your service to those who are struggling in our community, here's your opportunity.

Right now, the Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers as they prepare to serve meals for thousands in need on Thanksgiving Day. The Salvation Army is located on Yuma Street.

On Thursday the group will begin to serve free Thanksgiving meals to those in need in our community starting at 11 a.m. There are usually four locations but this year a fifth has been added at Fountain Valley Senior Center. The Salvation Army will be distributing meals to an estimated 3,000 people at these five locations across the Pikes Peak Region.

The Salvation Army has partnered with Fort Carson for over 30 years to prepare these Thanksgiving meals.

Salvation Army says with the downturn in the economy and this new location being added, they are expecting to serve 15 to 30% more meals than last year.

The Salvation Army also says these meals will be served in a restaurant-style setting on Thursday and the need for volunteers is still there.

When it comes to food Salvation Army has all the turkey and fixings they need but is still in need of pies. Right now, their goal is to collect about 600 pies but are still in need of 500 more.

If you would like to donate a pie, just drop it off at this location right here at 908 Yuma street. Keep in mind, that because of health and safety concerns, all pies and desserts must be bought and not homemade.

Again, those meals will be served starting at 11 a.m. on thanksgiving morning. The Salvation Army is not the only group that will be hosting Thanksgiving meals for those in need, see all other meals happening below:

Springs Rescue Mission's Community Thanksgiving

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission will be hosting its all-community Thanksgiving meal open to anyone in need at the Samaritans Kitchen and Dining Hall.

Marian House Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Meal

On Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the soup kitchen is seeking volunteers to help serve those who will be in attendance.

____

