Free tech classes give Colorado seniors confidence to navigate digital world safely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Senior citizens are a frequent target of scammers, and federal data suggest those scams increasingly exploit a general lack of knowledge about computers and technology.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports more than 88,000 adults over the age of 60 fell victim to fraud in America in 2022. The total combined losses losses topped $3 billion.

The bureau's data classifies tech support scams as the most frequently reported type of crime.

Non-profit groups want to help seniors in Colorado and in the Pikes Peak Region to become more computer literate and to stay safe online.

Silver Key Senior Services partnered with Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP in October to launch the Digital Experience Hub in Colorado Springs.

"This is where we offer seniors courses and workshops teaching them how to work on a computer safely,” said Annie Hewitt, Director of Coordinated Care at Silver Key.

The free classes are offered twice a week at the Silver Key campus on South Murray Boulevard.

Hewitt said Silver Key recognized many people were left behind when the digital age came to fruition.

"It’s becoming harder and harder for them to access resources and things that they need day-to-day because they just simply don’t know how to access the computer, or don’t have a computer, or have never really had the opportunity or the time to learn,” she said.

The program graduated its first 10 students in December. Instructor Phyllis Miranda recalled one student who relied on the telephone to schedule hair appointments when her salon switched to online scheduling.

"She felt lost and her hair was getting unruly," Miranda said. "It's just important for everyone to keep up with technology."

Miranda is a former elementary school librarian. She is familiar with teaching lessons in computer literacy. However, a more recent job at a phone captioning service opened her eyes to the greater need.

"I listened to adult children screaming at their elderly parents, just push the button, and why can't you remember this," Miranda recalled.

"And I could not intervene because in that job I was invisible."

Patti Smith knows how it feels to be overwhelmed trying to learn a new technology.

She owns an iPhone and recently bought an Apple computer but doesn't know how to use them.

"My son says watch what I do, …do do do do doot … and I look at him and I look down at the phone and I haven't the foggiest idea what he did," Smith said.

Her goals for this course are clear.

“I’m hoping to learn to turn on, turn off, and get calls on my cellphone. I want to learn how to turn on, turn off, and get emails on my tablet and on my computer that I foolishly just bought because I don’t know how to use it," Smith said laughing.

Experience levels vary from student to student.

“My relatives tell me that I don’t know anything about computers and they want me to learn because I don’t know anything at all,” said Craig Hanner

Jeanie Donahue-Sowell said she had to learn how to use her computer more after her husband, who was always "the IT guy," passed away.

"I didn’t get as much instruction down the road as I might have,” she said.

She regularly exchanges emails with a cousin in Scotland but wants to get better at navigating the tech world.

The courses cover everything from the basics of turning devices off and on, to lessons in online safety.

"Not all sources are real or trustworthy," Hewitt said. "So, it's important as part of our learning path to make sure that we're giving people the tools on how to tell the difference."

The curriculum was created by Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP. The social impact organization has a mission to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.

Dayton Romero from OATS said they have partnered with different agencies to offer in-person classes at four locations around the state. Those with stronger computer skills can also participate in free online classes.

"One of our most popular lectures is called Tips for Being News Savvy Online," Romero said. "It goes over some great basics when it comes to evaluating news sources and reviewing fact-checking sites."

Materials from that lecture include slides and quizzes created by the National News Literacy Project. They challenge participants to question information shared on the internet and social media sites.

Hewitt, from Silver Key, said the skills to avoid online deception can also empower students to better spot and avoid scams.

"One of our goals is to make them a less easy target," she said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the OATS program from AARP's Senior Planet.

You can also call the Senior Planet Hotline 1-888-713-3495.

CORRECTION: The Senior Planet Hotline number shared on-air Friday morning was incorrect. The correct number is show above.

