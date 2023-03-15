Free tax filing resources for qualifying Coloradans

COLORADO — Tax Day is almost a month away, and while some have gotten a head start on filing, some may be wondering what resources are available for free.

Paid-for tax filing services can eat away at your tax return, however for those that qualify there are free assisted options. Below are a few of these options:

Tax Help Colorado

Tax Help Colorado is an organization run by volunteers with United Way. Their goal is to help you file your taxes, in-person, at the library, at Pikes Peak United Way with an appointment, or from the comfort of your own couch.

*Please note that this option is only available to households earning less than $73,000 in 2022. You will generally need a copy of last year’s tax return to use this DIY method successfully.

FreeTaxUSA

My FreeTaxUSA is a free online tax filing service that provides an online and free way to file your federal return for free. There is a catch however, state refunds do cost $14.99. The company does offer a deluxe version for $7.99 that provides unlimited amendments, priority support, and a live chat.

MyFreeTaxes

If you or your household makes less than $60,000 you can have your taxes prepared for you through this online service partnered with United Way, MyFreeTaxes allows you to file yourself or have assistance with the process.

IRS Free File

Go directly to the source. For anyone making under $73,000, you can file directly with the IRS using its online service. The service will get you connected with a free filing service directly partnered with the IRS.

