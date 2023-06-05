Free summer meals program new requirement deters families in need

PUEBLO, Colo. — School may be out, but schools in Southern Colorado are ensuring no child goes hungry this summer. Kids 18 and under can eat free every weekday.

Pueblo D60's free summer meals program launched Monday.

"It helps tremendously since food is expensive these days," said one D60 parental guardian Lisa Baker.

A new requirement may be deterring families in need. Unlike in previous years, kids have to be present and eat on-site.

"If it were allowed that they could pick it up and take it back home with them, then I think our participation would go up," said D60 food services general manager Savannah Box.

Three more locations were added this year based on need.

"I noticed coming to Pueblo two years ago, all I heard from teachers, from staff, from parents that call, my kids are hungry, my kids are hungry, my kids are hungry," said Box.

Thanks to this program, about 1,000 families were fed every day last summer.

"It's important that people show up and eat so we can continue the program," said Box.

"It's helping a lot of families, especially those that have several in school, I'm grateful for the school district," said Baker.

PUEBLO LOCATIONS: Mon-Fri June 5th- July 28th

Barkman Library 12:30-12:45 pm

Lucero Library 11-11:30 am

Lamb Library 11-11:30 am

Rawlings Library 12:30-12:45 pm

Mineral Palace Park 11:45 am- 12:15 pm

Ray Aguilar Park 11:45am- 12:15pm

Mon-Thursday June 7th, from 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Liberty Point International in Pueblo West

Pleasantview Middle School in the Mesa

Avondale Elementary School in Avondale

Craver Middle School in Colorado City

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.