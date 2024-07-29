Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

PUEBLO — People in Pueblo can get free admission at Ray Aguilera, Mineral Palace, Mitchell, City Park pools Monday 7/29 through Wednesday 7/31.

Free admission is part of the city's way to help people stay cool. Many families took advantage at the Mitchell park pool and splash pad.

"We're like oh we'll go to the splash pad, we always come here and found out it's free day, so it worked out perfect," said one mom, Breezlynn Bailey.

This comes as the mayor of Pueblo issued an emergency shelter declaration. That means some churches and other nonprofits, like the Pueblo Rescue Mission, can also open for people to escape the sun.

This is the first summer Pueblo City Council has made emergency shelter declarations, after amending the ordinance earlier this year.

Before, those declarations were only issued during the winter months.

"Have a safe place to lay your head at night so that you can rest, you're sunburnt, heat-exhausted body, it means the difference between life and death," said one mission resident, Jen Strowmatt.

I was told the mission's warming shelter doubles as an overflow cooling center.

"You have to stay hydrated and I know for me, I was in and out of hospital ER's because you get so lethargic and so drained and so burned," said Strowmatt.

