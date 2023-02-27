Free playgroup based on PBS series and the simple gifts of life

As parents, we're always looking for ways to get some energy out of our kids. There is a free playgroup downtown based on the PBS children's program, Simple Gift Series.

Linda Weise, the creator of the PBS series lives in Colorado Springs and leads this innovative group where kids learn about the simple gifts we experience every day through song, movement, and art. Weise says, "It is disguised learning and bringing families from all parts of our city together," Weise goes on to explain, "The fact that we are coming together and making new friends, finding happiness and joy and sharing. That's what this is all about."

Playgroups include music, movement, art, special guests, and snacks. Groups are for young children, birth – 5 years old, and their grandparent, parents, caregiver, or favorite adult. Spanish speakers, homeschooled families, and children with disabilities are welcomed and embraced.

The Joint Initiatives Simple Gift Playgroups gather every other Wednesday at the City Auditorium! They take place from 9:30-11 am. Make sure to register ahead.

