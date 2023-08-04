Free national parks entry Friday, great day to head outdoors

COLORADO — Friday is one of five days this year that guests will be provided with free entry to national parks across the United States, including those in Colorado.

Colorado Parks include:



Other national sites in Colorado can be found on the National Parks Service website. This fee waiver does not include camping fees.

Friday's waived entry fee is in honor of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which intends to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

The next opportunities for free entry to national parks will be



Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday with waived entry fees for Colorado state parks.

