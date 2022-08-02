Free 'Know Your Lease' workshop information session in August

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Clinton Albert, the Colorado Legal Services' Landlord Tenant Attorney, will be hosting this month's workshop to help participants understand the ins and outs of residential rental lease agreements, things to look for when signing a lease, and how to manage or prevent conflict effectively during a leasing situation.

“No one wants to be surprised by something they agreed to, especially if your housing is at stake,” said Barb Van Hoy, Colorado Springs Community Development Division policy analyst. “This workshop will help ensure you understand the obligations of your lease, and what to do if something goes wrong. Creating awareness can reduce evictions, increase housing stability, and prevent housing discrimination.”

The events will be held in the East Library East Community Room – 5550 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80918, on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. or residents can join virtually by registering here.

Learn more about upcoming events with the City of Colorado Spring's Community Development Rights Workshop series online.

