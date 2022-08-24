Free event in Pueblo teaches the joys of the great outdoors

PUEBLO — Camping season isn't over just yet. Young people can now learn about the joys of camping and outdoor activities for free.

A new event called Campapalooza features hands-on introductions and demonstrations of many outdoor activities including how to set up a tent, wilderness first aid and fire safety, water safety and quality, baiting and casting, and how to interact with wildlife. There will even be a how-to-make trail mix and outdoor craft stations.

Campapalooza is free and open to the public starting on Friday, September 9, from 11 AM to 2 PM at City Park's Lake Joy.

The event is a part of a two-year $150,000 grant awarded to the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County. The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County along with Boreas Campers will host this outdoor event cooking up hot dogs for lunch.

