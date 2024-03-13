Free agency: Broncos add depth to defensive line but lose starting linebacker

DENVER — The Denver Broncos added a run-stopping defensive lineman on Day 2 of the NFL free agent tampering period Tuesday. They also re-signed their fullback and kicker.

It wasn't all good news on Tuesday. The Broncos lost a starting inside linebacker and still haven’t signed a quarterback.

Free agency officially starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Here are the latest Broncos moves:

The Broncos agreed to terms with defensive tackle Malcolm Roach from the Saints. He is one of the best run-stops in the NFL — something the Broncos sorely needed.

Roach, 25, will get a 2-year deal for about $8 million. He played two years under head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Broncos also will re-sign fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal. He had 7 carries for 9 yards and 3 catches for 8 yards last season.

Burton is an exceptional blocker and special teams player and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2023. He also played for Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Kicker Wil Lutz officially signed his new contract with the Broncos. He gets a two-year deal for $8.4 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed. He also spent time in New Orleans with Payton.

Linebacker Josey Jewell is leaving the Broncos for the Panthers. Jewell got a three-year deal for $22.75 million, with $10 million guaranteed. The fan-favorite had 236 tackles and 5.5 sacks in the last two seasons.

Broncos free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. As of now, the Broncos have centers Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth on the roster.

The Broncos have agreed to sign safety Brandon Jones to a three-year, $20 million deal to replace Justin Simmons, who will be released.

Safety P.J. Locke resigned with the Broncos to a two-year, $7 million contract.

Tight-end Adam Trautman will receive a two-year deal to stay in Denver. He had 23 catches for 204 yards and 3 TD's last season. He also played under Payton in New Orleans.

The Broncos are still looking to sign a low-cost veteran free-agent quarterback, but pickings are slim. Sam Darnold agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Drew Lock agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the New York Giants. Jameis Winston is going to the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $8.7 million deal.

The Broncos have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci under contract next year for about $5 million and $1 million apiece, respectively. However, expect the team to continue to look for a low-cost veteran free-agent QB for 2024. They will also look to take a quarterback in the NFL draft in late April.

Broncos scouts were at former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s pro day on Tuesday.