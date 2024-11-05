Fox Run Regional Park announces new renovation design to the public

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Parks Department announced a Fox Run Regional Park renovation project.

Renovation plans are currently in the design phase, with only approximately 30% of the planned project completed.

The El Paso County Parks Department will welcome any questions at a public meeting next weekend showcasing the current design plans.

Meeting Details:



Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Fox Run Regional Park, Warming Hut (adjacent to the ponds)

Currently, the renovation goals are to do the following:

improve the aesthetics

safety

functionality of the well-loved park area.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.