Fox Run Regional Park announces new renovation design to the public

El Paso County Parks
A digital rendering of the future Fox Run Nature Center in the Black Forest area.
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Parks Department announced a Fox Run Regional Park renovation project.

Renovation plans are currently in the design phase, with only approximately 30% of the planned project completed.

The El Paso County Parks Department will welcome any questions at a public meeting next weekend showcasing the current design plans.

Meeting Details:

  • Date: Saturday, November 16
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Location: Fox Run Regional Park, Warming Hut (adjacent to the ponds)

Currently, the renovation goals are to do the following:

  • improve the aesthetics
  • safety
  • functionality of the well-loved park area.

