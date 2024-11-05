Fox Run Regional Park announces new renovation design to the public

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Parks Department announced a Fox Run Regional Park renovation project.
Renovation plans are currently in the design phase, with only approximately 30% of the planned project completed.
The El Paso County Parks Department will welcome any questions at a public meeting next weekend showcasing the current design plans.
Meeting Details:
- Date: Saturday, November 16
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Fox Run Regional Park, Warming Hut (adjacent to the ponds)
Currently, the renovation goals are to do the following:
- improve the aesthetics
- safety
- functionality of the well-loved park area.
