Fourth grader recognized for calling 9-1-1 when her mom had an emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS — One fourth grade student at Rogers Elementary School in Colorado Springs is being recognized by first responders for staying calm and calling 9-1-1 when her mother began to have a medical emergency.

Alice Carillo had to call 9-1-1 when her mom began to feel light headed and lose consciousness. Carillo was able to stay calm and follow the dispatchers instructions to make sure her mom was okay until first responders got there.

Her mom says Carillo's ability to stay calm most likely helped save her life.

"Luckily, she has been very good about keeping an eye on me with my symptoms, and then, you know, suddenly next thing I know, I asked her to call 9-1-1 and I woke up in the hospital the next day," said Carillo's mom.

Carillo got a certificate of appreciation from first responders and also got to meet the dispatcher who took her 9-1-1 call on the day her mom had her emergency.

