Four teens arrested in Pueblo following armed robbery Friday morning

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that four teenagers were arrested Friday after they allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office says following the incident, they arrested 19-year-old Jodhan Irvin, 19-year-old Samuel Phillips, 18-year-old Antoni Sandoval, and a 13-year-old male. Under Colorado law, the name of the 13-year-old will not be released by law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says that the four teens allegedly robbed a convenience store in the St. Charles Mesa area. Detectives responded to the Sinclair Convenience Store on Baxter Road around 11:40 a.m. after the alleged robbery. Detectives said surveillance footage allegedly showed three teens entering the store with an AR-style rifle before demanding money from the store clerk.

The store clerk managed to hide in one of the store coolers and call 911. Detectives reported seeing the three teens enter a white sedan running from the area.

The sheriff's office says that a deputy patrolling in the area spotted the white sedan and attempted to contact the teen as the vehicle pulled into a parking lot along U.S Highway 50. After attempting to contact, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed with deputies in pursuit.

The vehicle went westbound through St. Charles Mesa streets before heading westbound toward the City of Pueblo. The vehicle eventually went north on Colorado Highway 227 into the East Side of Pueblo. The sheriff's office says a deputy was able to deploy a spike strip, hitting one of the sedan tires, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle crashed into a yard on Iola Avenue. One suspect had minor injuries because of the crash. Following the crash, two of the teens were quickly taken into custody. Following a short chase and search, the other two were arrested. At this time, the sheriff's office says they are still determining charges for the teens and those will be released at a later date.

“This was fantastic police work,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Our on-scene deputies were able to relay pertinent information to responding deputies, who used that information to identify and locate the people involved in this incident.

