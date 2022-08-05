Four people arrested for narcotic distribution at Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Police Department cracks down on Narcotic Distribution in a park located in the downtown region of Colorado Springs.

Starting in May 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department's Downtown Area Response Team (DART) began investigating reports of narcotics distribution at Dorchester Park after receiving a tip.

The CSPD DART team received numerous complaints of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada corridor leading them to believe many of the suspects were on some sort of narcotic.

Beginning in the week of July 25, the CSPD DART team began stronger enforcement activities at Dorchester Park, culminating in three separate deployments that targeted visible narcotics distribution.

Officers increased enforcement activities which resulted in the recovery of 39.5 Fentanyl pills, 10.69 grams of Methamphetamine, 9.42 grams of Heroin, 32.89 grams of Marijuana, 17.17 grams of Cocaine, and 10 Xanax Pills, along with a number of arrests.

The following individuals were arrested for felony drug charges:

Kerry Sherrow, a 47-year-old male, was arrested for distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance

Terry Woods, a 63-year-old male, was arrested for distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance

Scott Keel, a 51-year-old male, was arrested for manufacturing a scheduled II controlled substance

Cleve Watson, a 59-year-old male, was arrested for conspiracy to commit distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance

“These results are a demonstration of our officers’ efforts across the city to keep all of our community parks and open areas safe and open to our citizens. Whenever possible we partner with the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department to make environmental changes to a park to keep criminal activity out of the areas that are meant for everyone to enjoy” stated Deputy Chief Dave Edmondson of the Patrol Operations Bureau.

CSPD worked with Colorado Springs Park and Recreation to have the east parking lot at Dorchester park closed due to the increased illegal drug and criminal activity occurring there in the evenings.

