Four District 20 Schools placed on secure status Wednesday for police activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Four Academy District 20 Schools were placed on secure status Wednesday after reports of a suspicious person.

According to police, people reported a suspicious individual, who was believed to be in possession of a weapon in the area of Ballantrae Drive, just south of John Venezia Park on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded with numerous officers and a drone unit, but were not able to locate the person or the reported weapon. Due to the activity in the area, CSPD informed four District 20 schools of their activity in the area.

The four District 20 schools that were placed on secure status are below:



Rampart High School

Timberview Middle School

Academy International Elementary

Liberty High School

Krystal Story, the Media and Public Relations Manager with Academy School District 20 confirmed with News5 that the school was placed on secure status for about half an hour.

Below are the communications sent by Academy District 20 staff to students and families on Wednesday:

Communication #1

Due to Colorado Springs Police Department activity in the area Academy Endeavor Elementary School, Explorer Elementary School and Mountain Ridge Middle School are currently in a precautionary Secure Status.



Please remember during a Secure Status our school community comes inside, and locks outside doors. It is business as usual inside the building. Once we know more, we will send a follow-up communication.



Thank you for your support as we work with our security partners to learn more.



Communication #2

Due to Colorado Springs Police Department activity in the area, Rampart High School, Timberview Middle School, Academy International Elementary and Liberty High School are currently in a precautionary Secure Status.



Please remember during a Secure Status our school community comes inside, and locks outside doors. It is business as usual inside the building. Once we know more, we will send a follow-up communication.



Thank you for your support as we work with our security partners to learn more.



Communication #3

All Secure Statuses are lifted per the Colorado Springs Police Department. It is back to business as usual at all schools.

Thank you for your support and patience while CSPD conducted its work.





Academy School District 20

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A LOCKDOWN AND SECURE STATUS?

According to Academy District 20, there is a difference between secure status and a lockdown on school grounds, both in response and protocol. The district follows the action-based Standard Response Protocol when responding to potentially dangerous or emergency situations.

Under the Stand Response Protocol, "secure status" is often followed by the directive of "Get inside. Lock Outside Doors," and is meant to safeguard people within the building.

The more severe level of "lockdown" is followed by "Locks, lights, and out of sight," and is a protocol used to secure individual rooms and keep occupants quiet and protected in their rooms if an intruder or dangerous individual is in the building itself.

