Four children suffer minor injuries after school bus accident in Alamosa, driver cited

ALAMOSA — Four children are recovering after a school bus accident in Alamosa Thursday morning.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, a two-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of West Avenue and 8th Street.

Police say witnesses said the school bus on its way to the Alamosa Elementary School, did not yield the right of the way turning in front of a black Ford Edge driven by Stevie Hostetter. 14 students were on the bus driven by 69-year-old Dennis Pacheco.

Pacheco was cited by police for Careless Driving Causing Injury. Police say four students were treated on the scene and released with minor injuries. Hostetter was also treated and released with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about an hour after the time of the accident around 7:40 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

