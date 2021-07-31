Watch
Four arrested during "March for Housing" protest

Police Lights
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 15:20:54-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, July 31 four people were arrested during a "March for Housing" demonstration, and have been charged with blocking traffic and interference.

Colorado Springs police say they spoke with the protesters before the demonstration about protesting peacefully.

According to police, the demonstrators moved into the street, and officers gave them several warnings to get out. Police say they had to temporarily block a portion of Nevada Avenue for the demonstrators' safety. Afterward, the officers arrested four people.

Officers said they will remain downtown at the Colorado Springs 150th Anniversary festival.
