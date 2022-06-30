Fountain Walmart evacuated after false report of active shooter, caller arrested

FOUNTAIN, CO — A 27-year-old man is in custody after making a false 911 call about an active shooter at the Walmart in Fountain.

According to the Fountain Police Department, before 8:00 p.m., Walmart was evacuated due to a report of an active shooter.

After officers arrived on scene and determined there was no active shooter, they discovered 27-year-old Christian Elenga made the call.

Officers located Elenga and placed him in custody. Officers say he will be charged with false reporting along with several other charges.

