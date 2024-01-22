Fountain Valley School students working on food redistribution project

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Valley School (FVS) students are finding ways to connect with their community and provide sustainable practices to disperse food that would otherwise find its way to the landfill.

According to a press release, about 40% of all food is processed and sent to a landfill.

The students at FVS are trying to reduce that number, by partnering with Connections 4 Life, a local non-profit who offer services such as food distribution, counseling, and life skills.

The project, headed by science department chair Danielle Llewelyn, sees students and faculty collect any remaining food from their dining hall, and deliver it to Connections 4 Life volunteers, and employees to be redistributed to those in need.

The release states, “Since 1999, the Connection 4 Life Food Pantry has served 30,000 families across Southern Colorado Springs annually.”

The school’s history in food repurposing is slightly newer, and became an initiative after a student pursued the idea for their final capstone project in 2020. For their project, the student researched how food is distributed in bigger cities like Colorado Springs. From their research, they learned more about food waste in America, and the role citizens can play if they want to lessen their carbon footprint.

Since its inception in 2020, the project had to be put on a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in 2024, the students and faculty are beginning to regather momentum in their redistribution project, working with Connections 4 Life, and help serve their community.

