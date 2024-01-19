Fountain students put on Living Wax Museum research presentations

PUEBLO, Colo. — Second graders at Fountain International Magnet School had the unique opportunity to study some of the most impactful people in history, all while walking a mile in these historical figure’s shoes.

The Living Wax Museum is an annual event put on by the school that allows students to choose a significant figure from the past or present, and start a research project on them.

Ranging from athletes, to scientists, to authors, to presidents, the kids had all of their bases covered.

Following the selection of their person, the students then had to prepare a research project where they learned about the accomplishments, failures, lives, and impact of their chosen person.

After the students had compiled their information, the real fun was about to begin.

They arrived dressed head to toe as the person of their choosing, and prepared to present their synopsis of everything they had learned. However, to really dig into the authenticity of a wax museum, the students would pretend to be wax statues remaining completely motionless until a button was pushed prompting them into their presentation.

During the event, the students were also encouraged to break away from their studious acting, and engage with other students and see who and what they learned about.

