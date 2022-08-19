Watch Now
Fountain police warn against tree service scams

Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 12:20:34-04

FOUNTAIN — Police in Fountain are warning residents of a tree service scam from a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service.

According to police, the company has been reaching out to residents in Fountain and police have received two reports about the company.

A person identifying themselves as Rick Becker goes house to house asking residents if they need any tree services or landscaping work.

Becker then provides residents with a quote and requests 50% to 100% of the cost upfront. Once Becker receives payment, he takes the money and doesn't complete the job.

A phone number provided by Becker has a full voice mailbox and will not return calls.

The Fountain Police Department advises residents to be cautious when hiring any work related to this.
