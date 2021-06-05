Fountain Police searching for vehicle believed to be involved in shooting Friday afternoon

FOUNTAIN — Fountain Police are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Fountain Police, officers responded to the area of Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Witnesses reported drivers of two separate vehicles were in an argument and began shooting at each other. Both vehicles had left the scene before officers arrived. The first vehicle was described as an older model, black Toyota and the second vehicle was described as a newer model, white Nissan Altima or Maxima.

While officers were still at the scene at Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive, reports of another shooting at Walmart on Highway 85 came in. The vehicle and suspects in the Walmart shooting matched the description of the black Toyota, and its occupants, from the Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive shooting.

Police said the black Toyota left the area of Walmart and was located a short time later traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 85 at Duckwood Road. After a failed attempt to stop the vehicle, officers performed a tactical vehicle maneuver on the vehicle and disabled it.

One adult male and one juvenile male were taken into custody. Officers discovered the two suspects in custody were involved in a vehicle break-in earlier Friday in Security/Widefield, where firearms were stolen.

Fountain Police are still trying to locate the white Nissan sedan involved in the shooting at Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.