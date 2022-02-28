Fountain police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Fountain Police Department is searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 near the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop Lane.

According to reports, the suspect attempted to steal items from an unoccupied vehicle. An altercation ensued when the owner of the vehicle approached the suspect.

The suspect then proceeded to flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old man, approximately 5'10" to 6'1", 200-220 pounds.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a mask, gloves, sweatshirt and sweatpants. He fled the scene in a mid-2000s model Chevy Silverado with black wheels and a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact El Paso County Communications at (719) 390-5555.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or go to their website.

