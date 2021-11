FOUNTAIN — Fountain police are currently looking for 25 year old Jesus Hernadez Jr. for domestic violence assault and protection order violations.

Fountain officers are currently in the 100-300 block area of S Santa Fe searching for him. He is currently on foot and may be armed with a hand gun.

If you see Hernandez, call 911 and avoid contact with him.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter