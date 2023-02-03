Fountain police officer injured in high-speed chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday evening that led to multiple road closures across Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police department shut down South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Drennan Road and reported heavy police activity in the area.

South Academy Bl is blocked between I-25 & Drennan for police activity. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 3, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded as well to mile marker 134 on Northbound I-25 to assist Fountain Police Department on the scene.

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in the area of Northbound I-25 at mile marker 134. Road closures in area please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XYEKii9e5I — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 3, 2023

Commander Mark Cristiani of the Fountain Police Department says one of their officers was hurt and was being flown to an area hospital. Cristiani said he would not release any information about the officer until the officer's family is notified.

BREAKING: Fountain Police tell KOAA an officer has been injured after a high speed chase.



A helicopter has arrived on the scene here at S Academy near I-25 & Drennan.@KOAA pic.twitter.com/OhFaZBmhYw — Maggie Bryan KOAA (@MaggieB_TV) February 3, 2023

At this time there have been no arrests, and information about the suspect is unknown.

There is little known about the details of the chase at this time. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

