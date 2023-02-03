Watch Now
Fountain police officer injured in high-speed chase

Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 23:02:51-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday evening that led to multiple road closures across Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police department shut down South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Drennan Road and reported heavy police activity in the area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded as well to mile marker 134 on Northbound I-25 to assist Fountain Police Department on the scene.

Commander Mark Cristiani of the Fountain Police Department says one of their officers was hurt and was being flown to an area hospital. Cristiani said he would not release any information about the officer until the officer's family is notified.

At this time there have been no arrests, and information about the suspect is unknown.

There is little known about the details of the chase at this time. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
