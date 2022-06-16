New gun owner accidentally shoots friend while showing off new purchase

FOUNTAIN — Police blocked off access to Harvest Field Way in Fountain due to an accidental shooting at a home.

According to a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department, someone was accidentally shot when the owner of a new gun was showing it to friends and it was accidentally fired.

A friend of the gun owner was hit in the upper torso and suffered serious injuries.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. There's no word if the gun owner will be charged for the incident.

