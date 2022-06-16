Watch
New gun owner accidentally shoots friend while showing off new purchase

Shooting on Harvest Field Way
Police have blocked off access to Harvest Field Way in Fountain due to a shooting involving a person in a car.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:44:06-04

FOUNTAIN — Police blocked off access to Harvest Field Way in Fountain due to an accidental shooting at a home.

According to a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department, someone was accidentally shot when the owner of a new gun was showing it to friends and it was accidentally fired.

A friend of the gun owner was hit in the upper torso and suffered serious injuries.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. There's no word if the gun owner will be charged for the incident.

