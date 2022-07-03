Fountain police hope humor can cut down on fireworks calls

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — The July 4th weekend is one of the busiest times of year for emergency dispatchers who frequently get overwhelmed with calls from the public reporting fireworks violations.

So, the Fountain Police Department is hoping a little humor will help reduce the workload on dispatchers this weekend.

The department shared a photo on their Facebook page offering a tongue-in-cheek guide on when to call 911.

The meme says you should not call 911 to report that your neighbor is setting off fireworks. However, you should call 911 if your neighbor set their house on fire with fireworks.

Instead of calling to report fireworks debris landing in your yard, another line quips that you should call 911 to report "my neighbor's hand just landed in my yard."

_____

