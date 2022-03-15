Watch
Fountain Police Department sends body armor, ballistic helmets for Ukrainian citizens

Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 18:23:55-04

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Fountain Police Department delivered approximately 15 sets of body armor along with 40 ballistic helmets as part of a statewide effort to help Ukrainian citizens.

On March 14, the Fountain Police Department dropped off the gear at a drop-off point designated by the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

"The Fountain Police Department was grateful to be a part of this state-wide collaborative effort to help the Ukraine citizens defending their country," said the department in a press release.
