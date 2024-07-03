Watch Now
Fountain Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place

City of Fountain
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 03, 2024

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain Police Department(FPD) has issued a shelter-in-place.

The shelter-in-place has been administered for everything within a quarter mile of the area of 300 N. Main Street.

The suspect has a violent felony warrant and has barricaded themselves.

Please lock your house up and stay away from windows and doors.

___



