Fountain Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain Police Department(FPD) has issued a shelter-in-place.

Officers are in the area of the 300 block of North Main Street dealing with a barricaded suspect that has a violent felony warrant. A shelter in place order has been issued for everything ¼ mile from the area. — City of Fountain Police Department (@FPD_PIO) July 3, 2024

The shelter-in-place has been administered for everything within a quarter mile of the area of 300 N. Main Street.

The suspect has a violent felony warrant and has barricaded themselves.

Please lock your house up and stay away from windows and doors.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

