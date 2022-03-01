Fountain Police Department asks public to avoid 7000 block of Medicine Bow

The Fountain Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave due to police activity.

7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave pic.twitter.com/IIlMeBkfCI — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) March 1, 2022

The announcement came from the city's Twitter account at 9:58 a.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.