Fountain Police Department asks public to avoid 7000 block of Medicine Bow

Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 01, 2022
The Fountain Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave due to police activity.

The announcement came from the city's Twitter account at 9:58 a.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
