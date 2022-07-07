Fountain PD locate nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, handguns, more in stolen vehicle

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Fountain Police Department located approximately 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately $12,000 in cash in a stolen vehicle near Royalty Place and Windsor Lane.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on July 6, officers attempted to contact three people sitting in the stolen vehicle and the vehicle began to flee, intentionally hitting patrol vehicles.

Officials say the driver, 28-year-old Troy McKibben, began taking what police believed to be fentanyl pills and had not been listening to officers.

After blocking the vehicle in, officers took McKibben and two passengers into custody.

McKibben had active warrants for vehicular eluding, two counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, three counts of trespass auto, ID theft, possession of financial documents, two counts of possession schedule 2 substance, obstruction and drug paraphernalia.

Following medical clearance, McKibben was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of special offender, possession of more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession schedule 2 controlled substance, motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

Police identified the male passenger as 39-year-old Jason Crumpler. Crumpler was booked into the El Paso County Jail on warrants for traffic offenses, kidnapping, shoplifting and eluding an officer.

The female passenger was released due to having non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants.

The driver and the passengers are from the Delta, Montrose and Grand Junction areas.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

