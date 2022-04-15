Fountain man arrested on possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material charges

FOUNTAIN, CO — James Chaffin, 35, of Fountain was arrested on felony charges related to Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on April 14, detectives with the Fountain Police Department executed a search warrant in the 8200 block of Silver Glen Drive after receiving a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

Evidence that was discovered during the search warrant led to the arrest of Chaffin and he was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of members from law enforcement agencies such as the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Fountain Police Department and agents with Homeland Security.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department are trying to locate any additional witnesses or victims who might have information about this case.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

