Fountain man arrested on felony charges related to sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, CO — An active-duty service member was arrested in Fountain on Tuesday on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children.

At approximately 8 A.M, detectives with Fountain Police Department executed a search warrant in the 7300 block of Fortman Avenue after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Ryan Scott Taflinger, 30, was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) and Unlawful Storage of Firearms.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department are searching for additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

