Fountain first responders were celebrated with a free meal

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain fire department decided to thank its first responders and their families with some food and fun!

Saturday, several families were treated to hamburgers and ice cream at Fire station number 1 in Fountain. Many veteran organizations were on hand to provide resources, while people ate and enjoyed eachother's company.

Organizers say they have a big military community close by, and wanted to do something special for those who put their lives on the line, everyday.

"They're there for you when you need them, and they are there for you sometimes when you don't need them, or want them there, but we're here to serve and we are here to help with whatever you need help with," said Lisa Schneider, Public Information Officer for Fountain PD.

After the food was served, police and firefighters got competitive and played games against one another.