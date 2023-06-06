Fountain Fire responding to structure fire on C & S Rd. Monday evening

FOUNTAIN, COLORADO — The Fountain Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near C & S Rd. and Link Rd. Monday evening. The intersection is located east of Pelican Park in the Fountain Valley area.

At this time it is unclear if anyone is injured, or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

