Fountain Fire Department starting Wildland Fire Mitigation Project on Monday

FOUNTAIN — On Monday, April 21, the Fountain Fire Department (FFD) will spend all day at Hibbard Park to conduct a Wildland Fire Mitigation Project.

The project will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The park will remain open during the project, but the parking lot will be closed.

Joining FFD will be the city's Parks Department, the Streets Department, the Electric Department, and the Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Team.

The goal of the project is to reduce fire risk in the area by removing, mowing, chipping, and cutting trees and brush.

They will not be conducting controlled burns to cut back on fire fuels. Crews will use "chainsaws, chipping machines, brush-hogs, and hand tools" throughout the day, so park goers should expect some noise.

The city asks that any community members in the area remain a safe distance from work sites to ensure the safety of all involved.

"Wildland fire mitigation is not just a precaution; it is a proactive step towards safeguarding communities, ecosystems, and future generations from the destructive power of uncontrolled fires." Lieutenant Mike Skeldum, Project Lead





