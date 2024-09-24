Fountain Fire Department responds to a structure fire early Tuesday morning

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

The department first posted about the fire on social media around 6:30 a.m. According to our crew on scene fire fighters say the fire was first called in around 6:00 a.m.

Fountain Fire on scene of a working structure fire on Alegre. PIO on scene pic.twitter.com/aYE2FUDf1w — City of Fountain Fire Department (@FFD_PIO) September 24, 2024

The fire was at an apartment at 7170 Alegre Circle. Our crew on scene says the department says the fire began inside a utility room in the building.

Electricity and water were both cut off to the building and as a result of the fire, 10 people and 5 animals have been displaced. The Red Cross of Southern Colorado is responding to help assist the individuals.

The fire was out by 7:00 a.m. according to the department. There were no injuries reported according to the department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

