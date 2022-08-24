Watch Now
Fountain Fire Department responding to an active structure fire

Fountain Fire Department responding to a residential fire
Posted at 8:54 PM, Aug 23, 2022
FOUNTAIN, CO — Fountain Fire Department is responding to an active structure fire.

The fire is reportedly at a residential building located at 7030 Medicine Bow Ave.

There is no word as to whether or not anyone was injured in the fire. The reason for the fire has not been identified.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it comes in.

