Fountain Fire Department on scene of wildland fire near Highway 85, Comanche Village Dr.

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Fountain Fire Department is on the scene of a wildland fire in the area of Highway 85 and Comanche Village Dr.

According to FFD, the call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m. and is about a mile off the road.

Fountain Fire Department says the fire is under control and is 50% contained.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

_____

