Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fountain Fire Department on scene of grass fire along I-25 and mile marker 121

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 15:30:43-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are on the scene of a grass fire along I-25 and mile marker 121.

The departments are asking that there is heavy smoke in the area and are advising drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community