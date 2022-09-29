Fountain Fire Department on scene of grass fire along I-25 and mile marker 121

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are on the scene of a grass fire along I-25 and mile marker 121.

The departments are asking that there is heavy smoke in the area and are advising drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

@EPCSheriff and @FountainFire units are on scene. Traffic flow through the area is NOT interrupted. Continue to use caution. Any further updates on the fire itself will come from @FountainFire https://t.co/MVW6R9sewC pic.twitter.com/ljjK0MBYBU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 29, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

