Fountain Fire Department ambulance involved in traffic accident, Thursday morning

FOUNTAIN — A Fountain Fire Department (FFD) ambulance was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday morning just after 2 a.m.

The accident occurred near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road as the ambulance was transferring a patient to the hospital from the Fountain area.

According to FFD, the accident resulted in minor injuries, and no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

FFD Fire Chief, Devin Graham, gave a short statement this morning.



“While incidents like these are rare, the safety of our personnel and the community we serve is our top priority.”



“We are thankful that everyone is safe and receiving appropriate care.”





The incident is still under investigation, and FFD will release updates as more information becomes available.





