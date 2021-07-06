Watch
Fountain fire crews knock down fire in homeless camp along Fountain Creek

KOAA
Fountain Creek Fire Department crews tackle a blaze along the banks of Fountain Creek under Mesa Ridge Parkway.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:34:13-04

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Fire Department is mopping up this morning following a fire that tore through a suspected homeless encampment along the banks of Fountain Creek below Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Charred debris can be seen beneath wisps of smoke as the fire cools down.

According to Fountain FD, as crews arrived on the scene they could hear and see small propane containers exploding in the heat.

There are no injuries reported from the fire. It is unknown how many people may have been living in the encampment or how the fire started.

