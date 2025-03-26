Fountain Creek Watershed District selling rain barrels to promote water conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fountain Creek Watershed District (FCWD) is selling 50-gallon rain barrels to promote water conservation and sustainable water management practices for homeowners.

The Rain Barrel Sale initiative aims to encourage effective "water management practices within our community."

According to FCWD, rain barrels are an easy way to collect and store rainwater to be used for gardening, lawn management, and landscaping while also reducing runoff.

"We're thrilled to offer our community an opportunity to take an active role in water conservation."



"By using rain barrels, residents can make a tangible impact on reducing water demand while supporting a healthier watershed." Alli Schuch, Executive Director of the Fountain Creek Watershed District

Each barrel costs $97, but there is an option to add $10 towards "District education programming."

Barrels are being sold online from now until April 6, 2025.

Rain barrels can be picked up at 1802 Creek Crossing on the following dates and times:



Friday, April 18, from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.





Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month. Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.